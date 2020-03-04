Police: Serial robber who threatened worker accused of robberies in Detroit, Warren, Troy, Eastpointe

DETROIT – A serial robbery suspect who once threatened to shoot a store employee if she made any noise has been charged in connection with armed robberies in Detroit, Troy and Eastpointe, authorities said.

Wilbert Vincent Boswell, 65, is accused of four different robberies throughout Metro Detroit, police said.

The first incident happened Feb. 17 at a Family Dollar store in Eastpointe, officials said. Boswell also robbed the Shoe Carnival in Troy and a Family Dollar in Detroit on Feb. 20, according to authorities.

Boswell is also accused of robbing the Burlington Coat Factory at 28747 Dequindre Road in Warren shortly after 7 p.m. Feb. 26. During the robbery, Boswell approached an employee and told her, “Don’t make any noise. I have a gun and I’ll shoot you,” police said.

He demanded the employee open the register and give him all the money inside, officials said. After collecting around $500, Boswell told the woman again that he would shoot her if she made any noise, according to Warren police. He then fled the store, officials said.

Boswell was identified Monday as the armed robbery suspect. Detectives said he was wanted by the Michigan Department of Correction for a parole violation.

Warren police officers found Boswell at a hospital in Detroit and arrested him without incident.

He was charged Wednesday with armed robbery.

Boswell is still in custody as he awaits arraignment. He has several prior criminal convictions for assault with intent to commit armed robbery, armed robbery, felony habitual offender, felony firearm and parole violation, authorities said.