Suspect punches man after being confronted for drinking his beer at Chesterfield Twp. bar, police say

CHESTERFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Police are searching for a suspect who punched another man in the face multiple times after being confronted for drinking the man’s beer at a bar in Chesterfield Township, officials said.

Authorities said the suspect took the other man’s beer around 1:30 a.m. Jan. 26 and drank it. When the other man confronted him about the beer, the suspect punched him in the face two or three times, according to police.

Officials are searching for the suspect. He is 6 feet to 6 feet 3 inches tall and was wearing a black jacket with white stripes, officials said.

Anyone who can identify the suspect or who has information on the incident is asked to call Chesterfield Township police at 586-949-4265.