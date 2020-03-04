UAW bans domestic, international air travel for members as precaution for coronavirus

DETROIT – The United Automobile Workers (UAW) Executive Board voted on Tuesday in favor of a members travel ban on domestic and international flights as a precaution for the coronavirus, according to UAW officials.

“This is a precautionary action not meant to elicit concern, but to help in dealing with the spread of this epidemic,” said UAW President Rory L. Gamble, in a statement. “Road travel will be permitted, and we will provide all personnel education on best practices when on the road or in the workplace.”

The UAW’s international board will continue to review and monitor the policy as updates to the epidemic are provided.

There are six confirmed deaths in the U.S., all in Washington state.

