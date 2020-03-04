36ºF

Waterford Township leaders unite against regional transit bill

Leaders say the bill would allow transportation millage of up to $3 million

WATERFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Legislation in Waterford Township that would have allowed a tax proposal on regional transit has been set aside

20 elected officials and community leaders said the bill is moving through the legislature too quickly without any input from them or residents.

The group claims the bill would allow for transportation millage of up to $3 million, crippling residents on fixed income.

