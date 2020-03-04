Waterford Township leaders unite against regional transit bill
Leaders say the bill would allow transportation millage of up to $3 million
WATERFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Legislation in Waterford Township that would have allowed a tax proposal on regional transit has been set aside
20 elected officials and community leaders said the bill is moving through the legislature too quickly without any input from them or residents.
The group claims the bill would allow for transportation millage of up to $3 million, crippling residents on fixed income.
Copyright 2020 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.