ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- March 5, 2020

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced during an interview with MSNBC’s Morning Joe that she will endorse Joe Biden in the 2020 Democratic Presidential Primary. Michigan’s Primary is Tuesday, March 10.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services have been updating the latest numbers on coronavirus in the state.

As of March 4, 396 cases were referred for assessment and/or monitoring to date (this includes referrals from CDC airport quarantine stations, self-referrals, close contacts of pending PUIs and healthcare provider referrals entered by local health departments), and eight tests have been approved in total, to date.

All eight of those tests (1 Allegan, 2 Macomb, 2 Oakland, 2 Washtenaw, 1 out of state) were negative for the new coronavirus. So, bottom line is, as of March 4, Michigan still has zero confirmed coronavirus cases.

Republicans who control the Michigan House proposed a new transportation-funding plan Wednesday that would not raise fuel taxes but would direct an additional $800 million toward local roads. Read about it here.

Scattered rain showers are possible through about 10 or 11 p.m. Thursday, and then we’ll get a break before some snow showers move in later at night. Here’s the full forecast.