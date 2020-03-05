30ºF

Local News

Man surrenders to police after standoff at New Baltimore apartment complex

A man surrendered to police March 5, 2020 after a brief standoff at an apartment complex in New Baltimore, Mich.
NEW BALTIMORE, Mich. – A man wanted by police surrendered to officers after a brief standoff Thursday morning at the Waters Edge Estates apartment complex in New Baltimore.

Police said the man has a criminal past with a warrant out for his arrest. He was staying at a friend’s apartment.

The apartment complex is located along Jefferson Avenue just south of 23 Mile Road.

