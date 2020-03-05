Man surrenders to police after standoff at New Baltimore apartment complex
NEW BALTIMORE, Mich. – A man wanted by police surrendered to officers after a brief standoff Thursday morning at the Waters Edge Estates apartment complex in New Baltimore.
Police said the man has a criminal past with a warrant out for his arrest. He was staying at a friend’s apartment.
The apartment complex is located along Jefferson Avenue just south of 23 Mile Road.
