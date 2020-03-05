Marine City police search for suspected thieves caught on surveillance video

MARINE CITY, Mich. – Marine City police are searching for thieves accused of using a stolen credit card.

Two people are wanted for questioning in connection with a larceny in a building, credit card fraud and unlawful use of a financial transaction device case.

Anyone who recognizes the people in the pictures is asked to call Marine City police at 810-765-4040.

A suspected thief in Marine City. (WDIV)

A suspected thief in Marine City. (WDIV)

A suspected thief in Marine City. (WDIV)