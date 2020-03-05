39ºF

Local News

Marine City police search for suspected thieves caught on surveillance video

Thieves accused of using stolen credit card, police say

Derick Hutchinson, Senior Web Producer

Suspected thieves in Marine City.
MARINE CITY, Mich. – Marine City police are searching for thieves accused of using a stolen credit card.

Two people are wanted for questioning in connection with a larceny in a building, credit card fraud and unlawful use of a financial transaction device case.

Anyone who recognizes the people in the pictures is asked to call Marine City police at 810-765-4040.

