Local News

Redford Township police seek missing 56-year-old woman with Alzheimer’s

Police looking for Sherrell Dunklin-Slater

Amber Ainsworth, Web Producer

Sherrell Dunklin-Slater
Sherrell Dunklin-Slater (WDIV)

REDFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Redford Township police are looking for a missing 56-year-old woman who has Alzheimer’s.

Police said Sherrell Dunklin-Slater was last seen in the area of Beech Daly and Schoolcraft roads.

Dunklin-Slater is black. She is 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighs 132 pounds. She was last seen wearing a black coat, red pants and black boots.

Anyone who knows Dunklin-Slater’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 or police at 313-387-2551.

