Descendants of Antoine de la Mothe Cadillac speak about Detroit founder’s life and legacy

Cadillac founded Detroit July 24, 1701

Paula Tutman, Reporter

DETROIT – Antoine de la Mothe Cadillac founded Detroit July 24, 1701. There are many unknown and surprising facts about Cadillac.

Antoine Lumet Cadillac and Antoine Lumet Cadillac, who are both descendants of Cadillac flew in from France this morning and discussed his life and legacy with Local 4′s Paula Tutman.

