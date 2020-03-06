Detroit police seek men wanted for illegally dumping furniture, other debris at different locations

The Detroit Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying and locating two men wanted in connection to a breaking and entering incident that happened on the city’s west side.

On Jan. 27 investigators were notified by the Detroit Police Crime Intelligence Unit, who observed footage of individuals in a moving truck and black Cadillac illegally dumping furniture and other debris at three different locations, in the areas of Thatcher and Gilchrist, Biltmore and Curtis, and Biltmore and Santa Maria. The items were illegally dumped on Jan. 25. There are open warrants for their arrest.

The first person is described as a 40-year-old black man, around 5 feet, six inches tall weighing 150 pounds with partially gray hair. He was seen wearing a blue and orange Detroit Tigers jacket.

Police have described the second person as a 29-year old black man, about 6 feet, 2 inches tall weighing 170 pounds. He was seen a gray hoodie and dark colored pants.

Anyone who recognizes these men is asked to call Detroit police at 1-800-SPEAKUP.