Detroit police seek missing 36-year-old woman

DETROIT – Detroit police are searching for a missing 36-year-old woman named Timakia Carroll who was last seen Thursday at around 10:30 a.m. in the 18000 block of Greenly in Detroit.

No one has seen or heard from Carroll since then. She is described as black, 5 feet, 3 inches tall with straight hair and weighs 145 pounds.

Carroll was last seen wearing a black Detroit hat, clack coat with a white and black jersey underneath, washboard jeans and black Jordan shoes. Carroll is in good health.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 1-800-SPEAKUP.