Eastern Michigan University asks students, staff returning from Italy to self-quarantine

YPSILANTI, Mich. – Eastern Michigan University is now asking students and instructors returning from Italy to self-quarantine due to fears over the coronavirus.

Originally, students were told to self-monitor and resume normal activities so long as no one displayed any symptoms.

But after Italy upgraded to a Level 3 country, meaning people should avoid non-essential travel to the country, EMU is advising students and staff self-quarantine for 14 days after returning to the U.S.

"We are taking these precautions to ensure the continued health, safety and well being of our students, faculty and staff,” an email to students and staff said.

