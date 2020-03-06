Man sentenced to prison after shooting at police outside Home Depot in Roseville
Victor Oliver will serve at least 7 years in prison
ROSEVILLE, Mich. – A Detroit man will spend at least the next seven years in prison for shooting at police outside of the Roseville Home Depot.
In March 2019, Victor Oliver opened fire at officers in the parking lot of the Home Depot at 13 Mile Road and Little Mack Avenue. No officers were injured, Oliver was shot twice when they returned fire.
He survived the shooting and was charged with attempted murder.
