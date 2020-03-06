Michigan man charged after police recover drugs, weapons from home

GRAWN, Mich. – Detectives from the Traverse Narcotics Team received information on Mar. 3 about drugs and firearms at a home in Grawn.

TNT had information that one of the firearms was potentially stolen and the man at the home often open carries while inside the home.

TNT detectives conducted surveillance and drafted a search warrant for the home.

The male suspect who lives in the basement was the only one at the home during the search. The 38-year-old suspect, Brian Penfield, was taken to the Grand Traverse County Jail.

Methamphetamine and several firearms were located inside the area of the home where Penfield resides. Penfield was arraigned in the 86th District Court on Mar. 6 for Possession of Methamphetamine and Felony Firearm.

Possession of methamphetamine carries a penalty of up to 10 years and felony firearm is punishable by imprisonment for two years. The case will continue to be under investigation. TNT was assisted by the Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Office and the MSP Seventh District EST.