Original Rosie the Riveter, Rosalind Walter, dies at 95
Walter being mourned around the country
DETROIT – Rosalind Walter, longtime PBS supporter and the inspiration for “Rosie the Riveter” died Wednesday. She was 95.
She was widely known as an American philanthropist and humanities advocate.
People around the country are remembering Walter’s life and legacy.
Sad to hear of the passing of Rosalind Walter - the original "Rosie the Riveter." She represented all the women who want to work to keep our country strong and began a real movement to open the doors wider in this country for all women.https://t.co/6JXSGbsbc9— Rep. Debbie Dingell (@RepDebDingell) March 6, 2020
