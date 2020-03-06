36ºF

Local News

Original Rosie the Riveter, Rosalind Walter, dies at 95

Walter being mourned around the country

Tags: Entertainment, Rosalind Walter, Rosie the Riveter, Death, Dies, PBS, Inspiration, philanthropist, Humanities, humanities advocate
NEW YORK, NY - JUNE 09: Rosalind P. Walter attends the 2015 WNET Annual Gala at Cipriani 42nd Street on June 9, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images)
DETROIT – Rosalind Walter, longtime PBS supporter and the inspiration for “Rosie the Riveter” died Wednesday. She was 95.

She was widely known as an American philanthropist and humanities advocate.

People around the country are remembering Walter’s life and legacy.

