Police, fire officials urge residents to renew Bloomfield Township Millage

BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. – About a month ago, an intersection near Square Lake and Telegraph roads was the scene of a collision.

“We got a call from our babysitter crying,” said Chandler Yatooma.

A vehicle pulled out of a driveway, lost control on the ice and caused a multi-vehicle collision.

In one of the vehicles was 2-year-old Selah Yatooma. Emergency services were called and arrived on the scene in minutes.

“It was terrifying,” Chandler Yatooma said. “But it was just so good to know that we live in a community with the resources to have the police, fire and EMS there within moments of the accident.”

That’s something the Yatooma family want people to think about when they vote Tuesday.

A millage renewal is on the ballot that splits $5 million between the Bloomfield Police and Fire departments. It’s something that’s already in effect, but it needs to be renewed. Bloomfield Township Police captain Dan Edwards said the budget cut could cause between 20 and 25 people being let go if the millage isn’t renewed. The fire department would have to lay off about the same amount of people.

“I can’t imagine what February 9th would have been if there were 40 less first responders to be able to attend to my daughter and others in the accident,” said Greg Yatooma.

The millage won’t raise taxes, but taxes will decrease if it’s not renewed.