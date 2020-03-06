Tech Time: New app helps those with special needs find friends

DETROIT – The Making Authentic Friendships app is helping people with special needs find friends and build relationships.

Juliana Fetherman developed the web-based app after she saw her younger brother with ADHD and autism struggle to make friends.

The app allows those with special needs to match up, meet and interact with others in the area based off a user’s location, age, diagnosis and interests.

You can watch the full Tech Time with Andrew Humphrey above.

More information on the app and Fetherman can be found on the official website here.