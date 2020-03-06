VIDEO: Police seek 2 wanted in Detroit restaurant robbery

DETROIT – Police are asking for the public’s help in locating two men wanted in connection to a Feb. 24 robbery.

According to authorities, just after 8 p.m., two men entered a restaurant in the 19800 block of Van Dyke Street, one man jumped over the counter, opened the register and removed the cash drawer. The man then passed the drawer to the other man and the two fled on foot in an unknown direction.

Video of the theft can be seen above.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-1140 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.