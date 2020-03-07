ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- Mar. 7, 2020
Here are this morning’s top stories
Bernie Sanders focuses efforts in Michigan ahead of next week’s primary
Bernie Sanders canceled a Mississippi rally to concentrate efforts in Michigan before the Presidential Primary Tuesday. He campaigned in Detroit Friday and will hold upcoming rallies in Dearborn, Flint, Grand Rapids and Ann Arbor.
US cruise ship in limbo as anti-virus controls spread
Officials in California were deciding Saturday where to dock a cruise ship with 21 coronavirus cases aboard and four U.S. universities canceled in-person classes, as Western countries imitate China by imposing travel controls and shutting down public events to contain the outbreak.
Let the sun shine later as daylight saving time back Sunday
Like clockwork, daylight saving time strikes again this weekend. Watch for it at 2 a.m. local time Sunday in most of the United States. Don’t forget to set your clocks an hour ahead, usually before bed Saturday night, to avoid being late for Sunday morning activities.
Metro Detroit weather forecast: Sunshine with higher temperatures on the way
There will be plenty of sunshine today with higher temperatures on the way. Highs are expected to be near 45 degrees.
More Local News Headlines
- Metro Detroit man found stabbed to death inside hotel room in Jamaica
- Former UAW President Gary Jones expected to plead guilty in corruption case
- Hamtramck woman charged with murder
- New Lakeside Mall owner unveils plans, including synthetic ice skating rink
- Coronavirus: Latest testing, monitoring numbers in Michigan
- Michigan Medicaid Program to waive coronavirus testing, treatment fees
- Coronavirus concerns: University of Michigan asks some students to self-quarantine after spring break
National and International Headlines
- Florida health officials confirm 2 coronavirus deaths
- Costco halts free samples over coronavirus concerns
- Ohio State settling some suits over doc abuse; cost unclear
- Greek villagers enlisted to catch migrants at Turkey border
Sports Headlines
Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.