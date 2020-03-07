ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- Mar. 7, 2020

Bernie Sanders canceled a Mississippi rally to concentrate efforts in Michigan before the Presidential Primary Tuesday. He campaigned in Detroit Friday and will hold upcoming rallies in Dearborn, Flint, Grand Rapids and Ann Arbor.

Officials in California were deciding Saturday where to dock a cruise ship with 21 coronavirus cases aboard and four U.S. universities canceled in-person classes, as Western countries imitate China by imposing travel controls and shutting down public events to contain the outbreak.

Like clockwork, daylight saving time strikes again this weekend. Watch for it at 2 a.m. local time Sunday in most of the United States. Don’t forget to set your clocks an hour ahead, usually before bed Saturday night, to avoid being late for Sunday morning activities.

There will be plenty of sunshine today with higher temperatures on the way. Highs are expected to be near 45 degrees.