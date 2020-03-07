Lawmakers disappointed in exclusion of MENA category on 2020 Census

DETROIT – Two lawmakers are voicing their concern about the US Census Bureau’s decision to exclude a Middle Eastern or North African category from the 2020 Census.

On Wednesday, Rep. Rashida Tlaib of Michigan’s 13th congressional district and House Committee on Oversight and Reform Chairwoman Carolyn B. Maloney of New York’s 12th congressional district sent a letter to US Census Bureau Director Dr. Steven Dillingham requesting additional information regarding the agency’s decision.

“In the absence of this category, communities that fall within the MENA designation may face insufficient federal funding for essential programs, receive inadequate social services, lack data necessary to monitor discrimination, and not be considered in legislative redistricting,” wrote the lawmakers. “The continued absence of this category hurts millions of Americans who are living, working, and raising families in Middle Eastern and North African communities.”

On Feb. 12 Tlaib questioned Dillingham on the exclusion of the MENA category during a House Oversight Committee hearing in which the congresswoman vehemently objected to the decision.

In the letter, the lawmakers also argue that the federal government has studied the possible addition of a MENA category to the 2020 Census for more than a decade and that the need for the category is clear.

According to the lawmakers in 2015 the Census Bureau began a research effort to test a MENA category for the 2020 Census. The category went into the field for testing as part of the 2015 National Content Test.

The results of the 2015 test showed that adding a MENA category “appears to produce more accurate data” and “worked well to identify groups that self identify as Middle Eastern or North African.”

In Feb. 2017 the Bureau concluded, the results of the research indicate that it is optimal to use a dedicated Middle Eastern or North African response category. The bureau recommended that a MENA category be added to the 2020 Census but noted that it would ultimately be the US Office of Management and Budget’s decision.

Locally here in Metro Detroit there has been a push by Arab American groups and leaders to get the MENA category on the 2020 Census. Many Arab Americans feel it is unfair to have to identify as white. They also argue that the community is at serious risk of being under counted in the 2020 Census, which would essentially result in insufficient federal funding for the community.

Starting in mid-March, households will begin receiving official Census Bureau mail with detailed information on how to respond to the 2020 Census.

