Man caught in dumpster facing charges after fleeing Livonia police, getting caught with crack cocaine

LIVONIA, Mich. – A Bay City man is facing charges after trying to run away from Livonia police on foot during an incident last month.

Timothy Connolly, 31, was arrested Feb. 28, according to the Livonia Police Department.

He is charged with obstructing police, possession of crack cocaine and possession of syringes.

The incident started when Livonia police were called to a business on Schoolcraft Road after a complaint was made about a man in the dumpster there.

When police arrived to the scene Connolly got out of the dumpster and into a maroon van then drove off before speaking to police. He was eventually stopped by police and refused to provide his identification or real name.

After giving officers a fake name he got out of the vehicle and started to run away from police on foot. Connolly was chased down by Livonia’s K-9 Colt for a short period where he refused to stop. Officers found crack cocaine and syringes on Connolly while searching him. While arresting Connolly police discovered he already had multiple warrants out for his arrest.

He was arraigned on Monday in the 16th District Court of Livonia. Connolly was jailed on a $5,000 bond and is scheduled for a pretrial on Mar. 18.

The Livonia police Department posted a video of the chase on its Facebook page Saturday.