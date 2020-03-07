25ºF

Metro Detroit weather forecast: Sunshine with higher temperatures on the way

Highs expected to reach 45 degrees

Andrew Humphrey, CBM, Meteorologist And Station Scientist

DETROIT – Happy Saturday, Motown!

Saturday morning will be cold with clearing skies. Temperatures start in the 20s with wind chills in the teens.

Saturday afternoon will be sunny with higher temperatures. Highs are expected to be near 45 degrees.

Remember to spring forward by turning your clocks ahead one hour before going to bed. Change the batteries in all alarms too.

Saturday night will be mostly clear and chilly. Lows will be in the low 30s.

