Out-of-control driver totals van used to transport Macomb County girl with special needs

CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A Macomb County mother said she was woken up by an out-of-control driver that crashed into her van and her home. Now she can’t drive the van, the only car she can use to transport her daughter Rachel, who is wheelchair-bound.

“So it was like 4 o’clock in the morning. I heard a noise that I can’t explain,” said Lori Morris.

Morris said that noise woke her up.

“It’s like I thought a tree fell on the house," Morris said, "Or a semi-truck hit somebody on the road and I felt the vibrations.”

But when she walked out of the house she saw, “There was a guy, there and I’m like shocked because I wasn’t expecting to see someone and his car was where my car was,” said Morris.

She looked at her van -- the same 2014 van, she uses to take her handicap daughter to and from doctor appointments, “The wheel is in the engine. This I’m assuming was part of the engine. The front bumper is gone, the light is gone,” said Morris.

Morris said the driver was driving on Groesbeck Highway, near Clinton Township, when he missed the turn and crashed into her van, just feet away from her bed. There were spare tires and debris in her yard.

“My bed is right there, so normally I don’t park my car here. I normally park it over there," Morris said. “Had my car been where I normally parked it, this would be a totally different story.”

Morris said even with all of the damage, the man didn’t have much to say.

“He walked away," Morris said. “I knew he was a little disoriented, but he’s like ‘I got to go find my parents.’”

And just like that, he was gone, leaving her with questions and a lot of damage to her customized handicap accessible van.

Morris did file an insurance claim, but is not sure what will or won’t be covered. The police are investigating.