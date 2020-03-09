2 men force employees into manager’s office while robbing Detroit store, officials say

DETROIT – Two men forced employees at a convenience store on Detroit’s east side into the manager’s office at gunpoint during a robbery, police said.

A man armed with a handgun forced his way through the front door of a convenience store in the 20400 block of Van Dyke on Detroit’s east side around 8:55 p.m. Jan. 31, according to authorities.

You can see surveillance footage in the video above.

Two employees were inside the store at the time, and the man forced them into the manager’s office, officials said.

A second man entered the store and joined the man with the handgun, police said. The men demanded the employees fill bags with money from the safe, according to officials. They fled the store on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash, police said.

Both men were 5 feet, 11 inches to 6 feet, 2 inches tall with average builds, officials said.

The first man was wearing a black mask, a black hooded jacket, blue jeans with stone wash down the front, blue gym shoes and dark gloves. The second man was wearing a black mash, a black hooded sweater, black pants, black shoes and white gloves, according to authorities.

Anyone who recognizes the men or has any information about the incident is asked to call Detroit police at 313-596-1140 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP to remain anonymous.