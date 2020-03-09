Oakland County Tim Hortons lobbies closed due to strike

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. – At least two Metro Detroit Tim Hortons closed their lobbies and changed their menus due to a strike.

According to notes posted on the store doors in Ferndale and Oak Park, only the drive-thrus were open and some menu items were not available due to a strike at food distributor Sysco’s Sygma.

According to the Teamsters Local Union 337, workers went on strike to protest Sysco’s Sygma’s “violation of U.S. labor laws.”

The union said 120 drivers in Monroe have been unable to negotiate a contract with the company.

“Sysco has a pattern of worker abuse that is undeniable,” said Steve Vairma, Teamsters International Vice President. “From targeting stewards, to threats of termination for forming a union. The workers in Detroit are the most recent group to tell Sysco they’re not willing to take the abuse anymore."