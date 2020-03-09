Traverse City man arrested 11 months after stealing Air Jordans, PS4, safe from home, police say

GARFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A Traverse City man was arrested 11 months after he broke into a northern Michigan home and stole Air Jordan shoes, a PS4 and a safe, officials said.

Tristen Grant Kalbfleisch, 22, of Traverse City, is accused of breaking into a home on Townline Road in Garfield Township in April 2019, according to authorities.

A homeowner told police she saw shoe scuff marks on the outside of her home by the kitchen window. She said several items had been stolen from the home, including a pair of Air Jordan shoes, a Sony PS4 gaming system and a safe.

Officials said they obtained latent prints where Kalbfleisch got into the home. Michigan State Police officials made a match on the fingerprints and identified Kalbfleisch as the suspect, according to authorities.

Kalbfleisch was arrested Thursday by the Michigan State Police Fugitive Team.

He is charged with second-degree home invasion. Police said he’s being charged as a habitual third offender.

Kalbfleisch was arraigned at 86th District Court and is being held at the Grand Traverse County Jail in lieu of $10,000 bail. He is scheduled to return to court March 25.