Man accused of holding 7-year-old boy hostage charged in standoff with Romulus police

ROMULUS, Mich. – Chad Alexander Smith, 33, has been charged in connection with an attempted carjacking, shootout with Romulus police, hostage situation and standoff in Romulus.

The Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office announced the charges Tuesday.

According to the prosecutor’s office, on Aug. 3 at around 5:23 p.m. Michigan State Police were contacted by the Romulus Police Department for assistance with an injured man inside a home in the 34540 block of Wick Road in Romulus.

Shortly after Michigan State Police and Romulus officers arrived the standoff ended when the man surrendered.

On Aug. 3, 2018, Smith allegedly attempted to carjack a Romulus resident in the 9370 block of Lisa Street. He also allegedly jumped the backyard fence of the Wick Road home, encountered a dog and shot it.

Smith then allegedly encountered Romulus officers and a shootout started before he entered the home. Smith was injured in the shootout and while in the home, took a 7-year-old boy hostage for several hours before the standoff ended with him surrendering to the police.

Smith’s charges include assault with intent to murder – two counts; kidnapping; carjacking; home invasion – first degree; assault with intent to do great bodily harm – two counts; felon in possession of a firearm; animals – killing and torturing; assaulting, resisting, obstructing the police – two counts and felony firearm, 11 counts.

Smith is expected to be arraigned March 11 at 12:30 p.m. in 34th District Court in Romulus.