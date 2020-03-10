Michigan State Police search for Royal Oak man missing from mental health facility

ROYAL OAK, Mich. – Michigan State Police want help locating a missing 34-year-old man.

Jacob Lewesley Williams was last seen at 21246 Westview in Royal Oak on Sunday at 10 p.m. Police said he walked away from the mental health residence. Police said he has been diagnosed with bipolar disorder and is a possible heroin user.

Police said he is off his medication and is legally incapacitated. He may be aggressive.

Williams is described as being 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighs 185 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing blue sweatpants, a green winter coat and black shoes.