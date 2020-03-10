Oakland County honors clerk with 90th birthday celebration

NOVI, Mich. – For 45 years, Phyliss Stafford has been a staple at the Novi District Court.

She has served in every division of the court since she started in 1975.

Stafford turned 90 on Tuesday, and her co-workers wanted to make sure it was a special celebration for her. They welcomed her at work with balloons and flowers before Oakland County Executive David Coulter honored her with a proclamation.

“It’s not a good day at work if we don’t come in and see Phyliss here. She works hard and she can still do her job really well,” Judge David Law said.

The celebration will continue Tuesday evening with a potluck dinner.