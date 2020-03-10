Police: 20-year-old man in critical condition after Detroit shooting
Witness reports seeing shooting victim on corner
DETROIT – A 20-year-old man is in critical condition after a shooting in Detroit, police said.
The shooting happened after 3:30 a.m. Tuesday in the area of East Remington Avenue and Harned Street, according to authorities.
A witness told officers they heard a gunshot. When the witness looked outside, they saw the shooting victim on the corner, officials said.
The 20-year-old was taken to a nearby hospital, according to police.
Officials didn’t if they have any information about the shooter.
Copyright 2020 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.