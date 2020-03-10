50ºF

Police: 20-year-old man in critical condition after Detroit shooting

Witness reports seeing shooting victim on corner

DETROIT – A 20-year-old man is in critical condition after a shooting in Detroit, police said.

The shooting happened after 3:30 a.m. Tuesday in the area of East Remington Avenue and Harned Street, according to authorities.

A witness told officers they heard a gunshot. When the witness looked outside, they saw the shooting victim on the corner, officials said.

The 20-year-old was taken to a nearby hospital, according to police.

Officials didn’t if they have any information about the shooter.

