Police: 20-year-old man in critical condition after Detroit shooting

DETROIT – A 20-year-old man is in critical condition after a shooting in Detroit, police said.

The shooting happened after 3:30 a.m. Tuesday in the area of East Remington Avenue and Harned Street, according to authorities.

A witness told officers they heard a gunshot. When the witness looked outside, they saw the shooting victim on the corner, officials said.

The 20-year-old was taken to a nearby hospital, according to police.

Officials didn’t if they have any information about the shooter.