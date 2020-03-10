Roadways to close in Dearborn for bridge repairs

DEARBORN, Mich. – COUNTY:

Wayne

CITY:

Dearborn

ROADWAYS:

Miller Road

M-153 (Ford Road)

PROJECT START DATE:

Monday, March 16 at 9 a.m.

PROJECT COMPLETION DATE:

Late August 2020

PROJECT DETAILS:

The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) is investing $1.4 million for bridge repairs on Miller Road over M-153. This project includes median pier replacement, structural steel repairs, railing replacement, epoxy overlay, painting of the steel bridge beams, water main relocation, and bridge approach reconstruction. This work requires closing Miller Road over M-153 along with lane closures on M-153. There will also be weekends where M-153 will be closed under Miller Road (between late May and July).

Initial work begins Monday, March 16, with tree removal on Miller Road and M-153. Miller Road is expected to close Friday, April 3, for approximately one month with single-lane closures on M-153.

Miller Road detour options:

Northbound Miller Road traffic can take:

Eastbound US-12 (Michigan Avenue) to northbound Wyoming Avenue, then westbound Warren Road back to Miller Road, or

Westbound US-12 to northbound Greenfield Road, then eastbound Warren Road back to Miller Road.

Southbound Miller Road traffic can take:

Eastbound Warren Avenue to southbound Wyoming Road, then westbound US-12 back to Miller Road, or

Westbound Warren Avenue to southbound Greenfield Road, then eastbound US-12 back to Miller Road.

M-153 (Ford Road) detour:

Eastbound M-153 traffic can take southbound Oakman Boulevard to eastbound US-12, then northbound Wyoming Avenue back to M-153.

Westbound M-153 traffic can take northbound Wyoming Avenue to westbound Warren Avenue, then southbound Oakman Boulevard back to M-153.

SAFETY BENEFIT:

These bridge repairs will provide a smoother driving surface and will extend the life of the structure.