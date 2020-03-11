ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- March 11, 2020

The state of Michigan has confirmed its first cases of the new coronavirus, COVID-19. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced the first cases during a press conference late Tuesday night in Lansing. The two cases are in Oakland and Wayne counties.

Joe Biden has won the Michigan Democratic Primary. He had a double-digit lead on Sen. Bernie Sanders for most of the night since polls closed. This is considered a major blow to Sanders’ campaign as he loses a state that he won in March 2016.

Click here to view the 2020 Michigan Presidential Primary Election results.

A gas station clerk in Romulus was nearly killed in a brutal beating, but she’s alive to tell her story because of her quick thinking. “I thought I was going to die. It was the scariest feeling in the world,” she said.

Two brothers went on a shooting spree in Detroit as payback after someone embarrassed them on social media, federal officials said. Antoine and Austin Woods were known to post on social media to enlist others to engage in violence. But their reputations suffered a blow after an altercation at Fairlane Town Center was caught on video. It showed known rival “Baby James” chasing the brothers throughout the mall. When that video was posted on social media, the Woods brothers were humiliated and, according to court documents, wanted revenge.

On March 11, 2013, former Detroit mayor Kwame Kilpatrick was convicted on 24 federal felony counts, including mail fraud, wire fraud, and racketeering. The jury had deliberated for 14 full days in the corruption trial and announced their verdict seven years ago to the day.

Scattered, light rain and snow showers will approach our West Zone toward the morning rush hour, and the rest of us have the chance for a few drops and flakes through the remainder of the morning. This will be very light stuff, and perhaps we get some damp pavement out of the deal before everything diminishes this afternoon.