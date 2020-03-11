Detroit’s tourism industry could take big hit amid coronavirus fears

DETROIT – Concerns over coronavirus could create big problems in Detroit, where many big events are slated to take place soon.

The first cases of the virus in Michigan were confirmed Tuesday night.

MORE: Colleges move to online instruction, events canceled after coronavirus confirmed in Michigan

So far, no major conventions have been canceled, but the possibility is lingering. Downtown hotels are already getting cancellations from travelers.

Corktown’s annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade, which was supposed to be held Sunday, has been canceled. This weekend’s Zac Brown Band concert at Little Caesars Arena was also postponed, along with the rest of the band’s spring tour.

Officials with LCA said that guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are being followed, and cleaning procedures have been intensified.