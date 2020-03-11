Warren police arrest man suspected of maintaining drug house near elementary school

WARREN, Mich. – Warren police have arrested a man suspected of maintaining a drug house and distributing cocaine near an elementary school.

Officials said they executed a search warrant Tuesday at a home in the 8600 block of Hupp Avenue in Warren. The home is near Lincoln Elementary School

Bryant Lamont Kern, 46, was arrested. He is charged with delivering cocaine, possession of cocaine, maintaining a drug house and possession with intent to deliver cocaine within a school zone.

Kern is being held in lieu of $50,000 bail. He will have to wear a GPS tether, if released.