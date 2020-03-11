43ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the public file, call (313) 222-0566

43ºF

Local News

WATCH LIVE: Detroit mayor holds news conference on coronavirus (COVID-19)

Dave Bartkowiak Jr.

Tags: Michigan Coronavirus, Detroit Coronavirus, Coronavirus, Duggan, Whitmer, Michigan, Detroit, COVID-19, Michigan COVID-19, Local, Wayne County

DETROIT – Mayor Mike Duggan is holding a news conference Wednesday evening to discuss the city’s response plan to the coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis.

The mayor will be joined by Chief Health Officer Denise Fair and other key administration officials.

The governor held a news conference Tuesday night to announce two confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Michigan, both in Metro Detroit.

Read more: Michigan governor says state has 2 confirmed coronavirus cases, declares state of emergency

Copyright 2020 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author: