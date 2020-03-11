WATCH LIVE: Detroit mayor holds news conference on coronavirus (COVID-19)

DETROIT – Mayor Mike Duggan is holding a news conference Wednesday evening to discuss the city’s response plan to the coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis.

Duggan is expected to speak at 5:30 p.m. following a news conference by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

Watch both news conferences right here beginning at 5 p.m.

The mayor will be joined by Chief Health Officer Denise Fair and other key administration officials.

The governor held a news conference Tuesday night to announce two confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Michigan, both in Metro Detroit.

