Woodhaven Community Center closes for preventative cleaning due to coronavirus concerns
WOODHAVEN, Mich. – The Woodhaven Community Center is closing due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak in Michigan.
The center will be closed from March 11 through March 16 to allow crews to clean public areas to prevent the potential spread of the virus to residents and employees.
The city of Woodhaven will be providing updates.
For complete coverage of the coronavirus in Michigan, go here.
Copyright 2020 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.