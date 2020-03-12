ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- March 12, 2020
Michigan coronavirus (COVID-19): Cases being monitored, test results pending
In the state of Michigan, as of March 11, 520 coronavirus (COVID-19) cases were for monitoring to date, with 150 under active monitoring for the virus -- 91 tests have returned negative.
That’s according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS). The state was still reporting only two confirmed cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) as of Thursday morning (March 12, 2020).
As March 10 in Michigan, 493 cases were referred for monitoring to date, with 87 under active monitoring for the virus -- 57 tests had returned negative.
To recap where we are in Michigan this week:
- The state announced its first two confirmed cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) on Tuesday, March 10, 2020. Both cases are in Metro Detroit. Read more about those cases -- a woman in Oakland County and a man in Wayne County -- right here.
- Those are the only two confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Michigan as of March 12, 2020.
- We are tracking events, schools, and businesses that have either been canceled, suspended, moved or modified right here.
- Flattening the curve: Why it’s important to slow the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19) -- The University of Michigan shared a blog post that explains why taking strong steps to slow the spread of coronavirus is important. Take a look at it here.
- Read more here. This is where we will track Michigan cases.
- Coronavirus questions: How do you know if you have COVID-19 or the flu? Can zinc treat the virus? -- Dr. Frank McGeorge answers these questions and more.
More Local News Headlines
- Michigan coronavirus: More cases expected; Governor urges ‘community mitigation strategies'
- Michigan coronavirus patient being treated at U-M Hospital in Ann Arbor
- Whitmore-Bolles Elementary in Dearborn closed pending staff member’s coronavirus test results
- Colleges move to online instruction, events canceled after coronavirus confirmed in Michigan
- Metro Detroit weather: Mild Thursday, then temps drop
National and International Headlines
- Locked out: Europeans grapple with new US travel ban
- Virus lockdown means Italy’s old are isolated from relatives
- ‘Tough measures’: Text of Trump’s address on coronavirus
Sports Headlines
- NBA suspends season until further notice over coronavirus
- Big Ten Conference says basketball tournament will be played as scheduled amid coronavirus outbreak
- 2020 NCAA Tournament will be closed to the general public due to coronavirus concerns
