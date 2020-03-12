37ºF

Local News

ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- March 12, 2020

Here are this morning’s top stories

Derick Hutchinson, Senior Web Producer

A laboratory technician prepares COVID-19 patient samples for semi-automatic testing at Northwell Health Labs, Wednesday, March 11, 2020, in Lake Success, N.Y. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved faster testing protocols as the viral outbreak continues to spread worldwide. For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms. For some it can cause more severe illness. (AP Photo/John Minchillo) (Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Michigan coronavirus (COVID-19): Cases being monitored, test results pending

In the state of Michigan, as of March 11, 520 coronavirus (COVID-19) cases were for monitoring to date, with 150 under active monitoring for the virus -- 91 tests have returned negative.

That’s according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS). The state was still reporting only two confirmed cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) as of Thursday morning (March 12, 2020).

As March 10 in Michigan, 493 cases were referred for monitoring to date, with 87 under active monitoring for the virus -- 57 tests had returned negative.

To recap where we are in Michigan this week:

