ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- March 12, 2020

In the state of Michigan, as of March 11, 520 coronavirus (COVID-19) cases were for monitoring to date, with 150 under active monitoring for the virus -- 91 tests have returned negative.

That’s according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS). The state was still reporting only two confirmed cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) as of Thursday morning (March 12, 2020).

As March 10 in Michigan, 493 cases were referred for monitoring to date, with 87 under active monitoring for the virus -- 57 tests had returned negative.

To recap where we are in Michigan this week: