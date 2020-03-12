Michigan man charged with criminal sexual conduct with a child under 13, child pornography

EAST JORDAN, Mich. – Christian John Edmonds, a 22-year-old man from East Jordan, was taken into custody by Michigan State Police Tuesday on suspicion of first degree criminal sexual conduct and possession of child sexually abusive material.

According to the authorities, a person came to the MSP Alpena Post in February to report messages they had received from Edmonds on Snapchat. Police said Edmonds had allegedly told the person he had a sexual encounter with a person under the age of 13.

Police said search warrants were obtained for his residence under the suspicion he was in possession of child pornography.

Edmonds was arraigned Wednesday on six counts of first degree criminal sexual conduct with a person under 13 and six counts of child sexually abusive material.

He is expected to return to court March 19.