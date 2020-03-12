Sterling Heights cancels Senior Center, Community Center, Library and Nature Center activities through end of March

STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. – The city of Sterling Heights announced Thursday that it has canceled all scheduled programming and drop-in activities in the Sterling Heights Senior Center and Sterling Heights Community Center through March 31.

Library programming, which is currently being held at the Community Center due to City campus renovations, will also be included in these cancellations. Larger events at the Sterling Heights Nature Center will also be canceled, and residents are encouraged to check the hotline for up-to-date information before attending.

“The decision to temporarily cancel activities was not made lightly,” said City Manager Mark Vanderpool. “However, considering the newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Southeast Michigan and Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s announcement discouraging gatherings of crowds of 100 or more, we feel these cancellations are a prudent move to help mitigate potential community spread of the COVID-19 virus.”

Between now and the end of March, City management will continue to closely monitor the situation and update residents on when normal programming will resume.

The Senior Center, Community Center, Nature Center and Library buildings will remain open for transacting individual business until further notice. Credits and refunds for any canceled programming will be provided accordingly. The Senior Center can be reached at (586) 446-2750. The Community Center can be reached at (586) 446-2700. The Sterling Heights Public Library can be reached at 586-446-2665 The Nature Center can be reached at 586-446-2710.