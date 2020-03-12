USA Hockey cancels National Championships, Disabled Hockey Festival due to coronavirus

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – USA Hockey announced Wednesday night that it has canceled a series of upcoming National Championships that were set to begin across the country on March 26.

Those include high school, youth, girls, adult and sled events. The organization also announced it has canceled its Disabled Hockey Festival, which was set to take place over two weekends March 26-29 and April 2-5 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

“Safety of our participants has always been our top priority and with the current coronavirus situation, our executive committee unanimously decided to cancel these national events,” said Jim Smith, president of USA Hockey.

“We felt it was important to get the news of the cancellation out immediately,” said Pat Kelleher, executive director of USA Hockey. “We’re sure there will be many questions and we appreciate everyone’s patience as we together work through this unprecedented situation.

USA Hockey will provide updates on the situation at USAHockey.com