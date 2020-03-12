Whitmore-Bolles Elementary in Dearborn closed pending staff member’s coronavirus test results

DEARBORN, Mich. – Whitmore-Bolles Elementary in Dearborn will be closed until the coronavirus test results on a staff member are complete.

The staff member was exposed to a person with a confirmed case of coronavirus (COVID-19).

“We’re in constant contact with public officials at Wayne County, the State of Michigan and the Centers for Disease Control,” superintendent Glenn Makeykos said. “We will work directly with them and follow their directions on containing the spread of COVID-19.”

The school district ordered the closure out of an abundance of caution and a deep clean of the building will happen during the closure.

“It’s a good thing,” parent Raymond Badajo said. “Prevention is better than cure if it’s necessary. I’m glad they’re taking that step.”

What happens next is dependent on the test results, but the district is prepared for remote learning if that becomes necessary.

