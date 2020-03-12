You might need to make a small change to keep watching Local 4 on TV

DETROIT – Some changes are coming Friday to the way Local 4 arrives on your television set.

If you watch Local 4 using a cable box or satellite dish, you don’t have to do anything. Those companies will make all of the necessary changes.

But if you watch Local 4 by way of an antenna, there are some steps you’ll need to take.

First, find the remote control for the TV and press “menu” or “setup," depending on the remote.

You’re looking for an option that says “scan channels," or something similar. Click that and your TV will do the rest of the work, finding that new, clear signal from Local 4.

You don’t need to buy a new service or any new equipment. If you watch Local 4 with an antenna, you just need to make sure the TV has a fresh scan for channels.

This can be done any time after midnight Thursday.