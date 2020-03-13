Birmingham Public Schools open for students to pick up belongings

BIRMINGHAM, Mich. – Birmingham Public Schools will be open for students to pick up their belongings on certain dates and times, Birmingham Public Schools announced Friday.

You can read more on the times and dates students can pick up items in a statement released by Birmingham Public Schools below:

"Know that we are developing plans to deliver a temporary, online alternative for students during this extended closure. We will communicate more about those plans by Monday evening.

In preparation for that work, our middle and high school buildings will be open from 12-3 p.m. and our elementary schools, BCS and Early Childhood Center will be open from 12-4 p.m. for students to pick up their belongings and any personal supplies, if needed. Items picked up should be limited to personal items only and we expect students and families to be respectful of our buildings and classrooms, knowing that limited staff members are in the buildings today. A backup date is scheduled for Tuesday, March 17 during the same windows of time for those unable to collect items today. We are encouraging everyone to pick up items today, if possible. We encourage students and families to not visit the schools today if they do not need to pick up items.

Medication pick-up will be available from 9 a.m. to noon at each school on Monday, March 16. If medication is needed sooner, please reach out to your building principal.

Thank you for your continued patience as we work to develop plans and adjust to this new situation. We appreciate your understanding of our late-night phone call, as we worked to inform families as soon as we were able. Please know that we will continue to communicate with families on our plans and expectations as we have information."