Charles H. Wright Museum closes temporarily due to coronavirus concerns

DETROIT – The Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History has joined the list of places closed due to coronavirus concerns.

As of Friday morning, there are 12 confirmed cases of coronavirus in seven Michigan counties.

According to the museum’s president, Neil A. Barclay, J.D., the closure applies to all public tours, programs and workshops until Tuesday. The closure will allow the company to clean and sanitize the museum thoroughly.

A statement from Barclay can be read below.