ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- March 13, 2020

Tracking Michigan coronavirus (COVID-19): Cases being monitored, test results pending

In the state of Michigan, as of March 13, 554 coronavirus (COVID-19) cases were referred for monitoring to date, with 172 people under active monitoring for the virus -- 120 tests have returned negative.

That’s according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS). The state announced an addition 10 cases on Thursday, bringing the total number of confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 to 12 in the state of Michigan.

To recap where we are in Michigan this week: