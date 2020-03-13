ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- March 13, 2020
Tracking Michigan coronavirus (COVID-19): Cases being monitored, test results pending
In the state of Michigan, as of March 13, 554 coronavirus (COVID-19) cases were referred for monitoring to date, with 172 people under active monitoring for the virus -- 120 tests have returned negative.
That’s according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS). The state announced an addition 10 cases on Thursday, bringing the total number of confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 to 12 in the state of Michigan.
To recap where we are in Michigan this week:
- As of March 10 -- 493 cases were referred for monitoring to date, with 87 people under active monitoring for the virus -- 57 tests had returned negative.
- As of March 11 -- 520 cases were referred for monitoring to date, with 150 people under active monitoring for the virus -- 91 tests have returned negative.
- As of March 13 -- 554 cases were referred for monitoring to date, with 172 people under active monitoring for the virus -- 120 tests have returned negative.
- The first positive cases of COVID-19 in Michigan were announced Tuesday, March 10. There are now 12 confirmed positive cases in the state, as of Friday, March 13.
- The Oakland County Health Division has released dates and locations of possible exposure -- view the list here. Oakland County had three confirmed cases as of March 13.
- In Wayne County, there was one confirmed case as of March 13, a Livonia man.
- Here’s which Michigan counties have confirmed cases of coronavirus as of March 13.
- All Michigan K-12 schools will be shut down for three weeks starting Monday, March 16. Many schools already were closed Friday, March 13.
- We are tracking events, schools, and businesses that have either been canceled, suspended, moved or modified right here.
- Flattening the curve: Why it’s important to slow the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19)
