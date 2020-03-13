39ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the public file, call (313) 222-0566

39ºF

Local News

ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- March 13, 2020

Here are this morning’s top stories

Derick Hutchinson, Senior Web Producer

Tags: Morning Briefing, News, Newsstand, Local, Detroit News, Michigan News, Headlines, Top Stories, Morning News, Detroit, Michigan
COVID-19
COVID-19 (WDIV)

Tracking Michigan coronavirus (COVID-19): Cases being monitored, test results pending

In the state of Michigan, as of March 13, 554 coronavirus (COVID-19) cases were referred for monitoring to date, with 172 people under active monitoring for the virus -- 120 tests have returned negative.

That’s according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS). The state announced an addition 10 cases on Thursday, bringing the total number of confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 to 12 in the state of Michigan.

To recap where we are in Michigan this week:

More Local News Headlines

National and International Headlines

Sports Headlines

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author: