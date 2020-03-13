Eastern Michigan federal courts postpone hearings over growing coronavirus concerns

The U.S. District Court of Eastern Michigan has ordered that all hearings are postponed at their courthouses in Detroit, Ann Arbor, Bay City, Flint and Port Huron due to the state’s rapidly changing coronavirus (COVID-19) situation.

According to officials, the order takes effect immediately and includes suspending civil and criminal matters scheduled for in-court appearances, as well as naturalization ceremonies. Criminal matters such as initial appearances, arraignments, detention hearings and the issuance of search warrants are not suspended and will continue as normal.

A second order submitted by the court establishes a screening area where visitors must reveal their connection (if any) with COVID-19 before entering the court.

“Our Court is attempting to do its part in containing the virus affecting our country,” said Chief U.S. District Judge Denise Page Hood. “We are doing this by limiting the number of large groups that regularly appear in our court while still protecting the constitutional rights of citizens in our community. Our goal is to keep the public and our employees as safe as possible.”

If you have an appointment or are required to appear at one of these courthouses, you can call the court at 313-234-5000 or visit their website here for more information.