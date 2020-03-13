‘Festival of Laughs’ at Fox Theatre postponed until May due to coronavirus concerns

DETROIT – North American Entertainment Group has postponed the “Festival of Laughs” at Fox Theatre until May 9 amid increasing coronavirus (COVID-19) concerns in Michigan.

The event, scheduled for March 21, has been moved to align with new public health and safety recommendations from Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

Officials from 313 Presents say that all tickets will be honored for the event’s new date in May. Ticket holders unable to attend the new date can request a refund at point of purchase before April 12, officials say.

