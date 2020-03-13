‘Fiddler on the Roof’ at Fisher Theatre canceled over coronavirus public safety concerns

DETROIT – Broadway performance “Fiddler on the Roof” has been canceled in Detroit over coronavirus (COVID-19) public safety and security concerns, officials said.

The cancellation of Detroit’s engagement of “Fiddler on the Roof” at Fisher Theatre follows news of an increase in COVID-19 cases in Michigan, as of this morning.

According to officials, guests who purchased tickets through Ticketmaster of Fisher Theatre Subscriptions will receive a refund to their credit or debit card. Guests who purchased tickets at the Fisher Theatre Box Office can return their tickets in person or by mail with a request for a refund. Purchases made through third party resellers will not be refunded, officials said.

Guests can call 313-872-1000 for more information.