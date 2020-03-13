45ºF

Local News

LIVE DISCUSSION: Managing stress, anxiety during coronavirus outbreak

Tags: Coronavirus, Coronavirus Health, Mental Health, Karen Drew, Dr. Donna, Coronavirus Cases, Stress, Anxiety

DETROIT – The coronavirus pandemic is causing a lot of stress and anxiety around the world, including here in Michigan.

At 12:30 p.m., Karen Drew will host a discussion with Dr. Donna Rockwell, a clinical psychologist, to discuss how to manage during these next few weeks and months. Watch live above.

Michigan currently has 12 confirmed coronavirus cases, as of March 13.

