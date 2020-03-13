Livonia closes recreation center, public libraries, senior center amid coronavirus concerns

LIVONIA, Mich. – The city of Livonia is closing the Jack Kirksey Community Recreation Center, the Livonia Public Libraries and the Livonia Senior Center due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) situation in Michigan.

Beginning at 2 p.m. today the Jack Kirskey Community Recreation Center will close through April 5, officials said.

Livonia Public Libraries and the Livonia Senior Center will close starting at 5 p.m. today through April 5. The Livonia Senior Center will continue to operate their senior bus transportation programs, officials said.

On Thursday, Mayor Maureen Miller Brosnan said officials learned a middle-aged man from Livonia is hospitalized at the University of Michigan with COVID-19. He had recently traveled domestically.

